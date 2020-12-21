Home World Minister Coca’s Flash Corona Virus Mutation Report! Flights to 4 countries were grounded

Minister Coca’s Flash Corona Virus Mutation Report! Flights to 4 countries were grounded

Dec 21, 2020 0 Comments
Minister Coca's Flash Corona Virus Mutation Report! Flights to 4 countries were grounded

Breaking News … Minister Bahredin Coca shares on Twitter:

It has been reported that the rate of spread in the UK has increased with the mutation of the corona virus. With the advice of our President and in coordination with our Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, it has been decided to suspend flights to our country from the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa.

QUARANTINE Application to fly on the road

The minister’s husband for flights to Turkey said, “The purpose of the measures taken in relation to the risk of mutation induced by the UK will be the implementation of more isolated rules on the way for all passengers to be tested on those flights. The activities are carried out in full coordination.” Said.

Explanation from: Our passengers will not be persecuted

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekoi said, “We request that none of our passengers rush into their ticket transactions based on the decision of the Ministry of Health to suspend flights from the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa. He will not sacrifice. “

First explanation from the Director General of Civil Aviation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) has announced that the evacuation of civilians to countries where planes have stopped will be mutually exclusive, citing the suspension of flights as the mutation and transmission speed of the new type of corona virus, which is spreading rapidly in the UK, is more than 70 per cent. In a statement posted on the self-help group’s social media account in this regard, flights between our country and the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa have been suspended until the second assessment. In the meantime, the mutual eviction of the citizens involved may be done in a restricted manner. “It simply came to our notice then.

READ  Govit-19: Boy, 4, loses both parents to corona virus within months | U.S. News

You May Also Like

Putin praised Russian spies

Putin praised Russian spies

The United States is ready to vote on the contagion package

Donald and Melania Trump in last Christmas portrait in matching tuxedos

Donald and Melania Trump in last Christmas portrait in matching tuxedos

British Prime Minister Johnson held consultations with ministers on the new variant of COVID-19

“Boeing verhulde informatie die leidde tot crashes 737 MAX”

“Boeing disguise information leads to 737 MAX crash”

Italy: Salvini migration laws repealed

Italy: Salvini migration laws repealed

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *