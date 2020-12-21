Minister Coca’s Flash Corona Virus Mutation Report! Flights to 4 countries were grounded

Breaking News … Minister Bahredin Coca shares on Twitter:

It has been reported that the rate of spread in the UK has increased with the mutation of the corona virus. With the advice of our President and in coordination with our Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, it has been decided to suspend flights to our country from the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa.

QUARANTINE Application to fly on the road

The minister’s husband for flights to Turkey said, “The purpose of the measures taken in relation to the risk of mutation induced by the UK will be the implementation of more isolated rules on the way for all passengers to be tested on those flights. The activities are carried out in full coordination.” Said.

Explanation from: Our passengers will not be persecuted

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekoi said, “We request that none of our passengers rush into their ticket transactions based on the decision of the Ministry of Health to suspend flights from the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa. He will not sacrifice. “

First explanation from the Director General of Civil Aviation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) has announced that the evacuation of civilians to countries where planes have stopped will be mutually exclusive, citing the suspension of flights as the mutation and transmission speed of the new type of corona virus, which is spreading rapidly in the UK, is more than 70 per cent. In a statement posted on the self-help group’s social media account in this regard, flights between our country and the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa have been suspended until the second assessment. In the meantime, the mutual eviction of the citizens involved may be done in a restricted manner. “It simply came to our notice then.