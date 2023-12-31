Reinstatement of Mask Mandate at Los Angeles County Healthcare Facilities

Title: Rise in Respiratory Illnesses Triggers Reinstatement of Mask Mandate in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County, CA – In response to a significant surge in respiratory illnesses, all healthcare facilities in Los Angeles County have reintroduced a mask mandate. The decision comes as COVID-19 infections continue to climb, resulting in an alarming rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

The number of COVID-related admissions in Los Angeles County has reached the threshold established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the “medium level.” This indicator serves as a crucial benchmark for assessing the severity of the situation. Currently, the county is experiencing approximately 10.5 new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Several factors contribute to the recent surge in cases. Health experts point to holiday gatherings, the emergence of a more contagious variant, low rates of immunization, and cold weather conditions as key drivers of the outbreak. In response to this concerning trend, the mask mandate applies to licensed healthcare facilities across the county, including hospitals, nursing facilities, and clinics.

The mask mandate will remain in effect until COVID hospital admissions consistently fall within the CDC’s low threshold for at least 14 consecutive days. This cautious approach aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.

County health officials have expressed concern over the emergence of a rising tripledemic, with influenza, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 cases all surging simultaneously. Shockingly, one in four Los Angeles County residents fell ill in December alone, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The CDC has also sounded the alarm on the high prevalence of flu-like illnesses across the state, which includes non-flu viruses such as COVID-19. In response to these distressing developments, health officials are urging individuals who feel unwell to stay home, get tested for COVID-19 before visiting vulnerable individuals, practice good hand hygiene, and wear high-quality masks in crowded indoor spaces.

For more information and assistance regarding the flu, RSV, and COVID-19, residents can contact the L.A. County Public Health InfoLine or visit the county’s COVID-19 website. These resources provide essential guidance and support during this challenging time.

As Los Angeles County implements this renewed mask mandate, residents must remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of themselves and their community.