A new beginning: US man who received pig kidney transplant returns home

Richard Slayman, the Massachusetts man who made history by receiving the world’s first genetically modified pig kidney transplant, has been discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital after less than three weeks. Slayman, who had been battling end-stage renal disease, underwent the groundbreaking four-hour surgery on March 16th.

In a statement, Slayman expressed his gratitude towards the doctors who performed the surgery and spoke of his joy at being able to return home with a clean bill of health. Leaving the hospital, he said, was one of the happiest moments of his life and he looks forward to reclaiming his life without the burden of dialysis.

The transplant was the result of a collaboration between scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital and biotech company eGenesis. The genetically modified kidney had harmful pig genes removed and human genes added to enhance compatibility with human recipients. This achievement is seen as a major breakthrough in the field of xenotransplantation and offers hope to millions of people worldwide suffering from kidney failure.

Kidneys are the most sought-after organs for transplants, and there is a severe shortage globally, resulting in numerous deaths of patients waiting for suitable donors. Joren Madsen, the director of the hospital’s transplant center, hailed Slayman as a beacon of hope for those dealing with end-stage renal disease.

Slayman’s recovery is progressing well, and he has expressed his confidence in the physicians at Mass General Brigham health system. This successful transplant marks a significant milestone in the medical community and opens up new possibilities for those in need of life-saving organ transplants.