New Hampshire Gears Up for Total Solar Eclipse in 100 Days

New Hampshire Prepares for Highly Anticipated Total Solar Eclipse in 2024

New Hampshire is buzzing with excitement as the state prepares to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event will be the first total solar eclipse experienced by the state since 1959, making it a highly anticipated celestial spectacle.

The path of totality will cover the picturesque North Country and the stunning White Mountains, including iconic landmarks like Mount Washington and the Old Man of the Mountain. This means that those in the northern regions of the state will have the best viewing experience and can expect a large influx of tourists during this time.

Recognizing the significance of this celestial phenomenon, the governor of New Hampshire has officially designated April 8, 2024, as Solar Eclipse Day in the state. This declaration further supports the excitement and anticipation building among residents and tourists alike.

Interestingly, New Hampshire has had close calls with total solar eclipses in the past. Back in 1932, the state experienced a total solar eclipse that traversed through areas such as Plymouth, Dover, and Portsmouth. Then, in 1959, the solar eclipse began at sunrise, captivating communities like Nashua, Hollis, and Windham.

In more recent years, New Hampshire witnessed the partial solar eclipse of 2017. Although it did not reach totality, approximately 60% of the sun was covered at its peak, offering residents a taste of the awe-inspiring phenomenon.

However, it’s worth noting that the next total solar eclipse in New Hampshire after this upcoming event in 2024 will not occur until the distant future of May 1, 2079. The 2024 eclipse will cross the northern parts of Vermont, southern Canada, and northern New Hampshire, with the peak occurring around 3:30 p.m. The totality is expected to last around 3 minutes and 30 seconds, while the rest of the state can expect the sun to be obscured by 95% or more.

Given these rare occurrences, astronomers, tourists, and residents alike eagerly await the day they can witness the spectacle of a total solar eclipse in New Hampshire. It’s an event that combines science, natural beauty, and a sense of wonder that is truly unparalleled.