Next-generation Apple Vision Pro could use Samsungs OLED screen – Tech News

Apple is gearing up to launch its first mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, in March 2024. Priced at a hefty $3,500, the headset is expected to be a game-changer in the world of virtual reality. Rumors suggest that the next-generation Vision Pro headset could feature a brighter and more power-efficient screen, enhancing the overall visual experience.

To achieve this, Apple may turn to Samsung for sourcing the panel for the next-generation headset. Specifically, reports indicate that Apple could utilize Samsung’s RGB OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) screen, which would address the issue of light loss experienced with the current-generation Vision Pro. The use of the RGB OLEDoS screen would not only eliminate light loss but also provide higher brightness and color luminance, taking the visual quality to new heights.

Interestingly, Samsung recently acquired eMagin, a US-based firm that specializes in producing RGB OLEDoS panels for military use. With Samsung’s enhanced production capacities as a result of this acquisition, the company would be better equipped to fulfill potential orders from Apple for the next-generation Vision Pro headset.

As for the specifications of the current-generation Vision Pro, it boasts a 1.42-inch OLEDoS screen with an impressive resolution of 3,648 x 3,144 pixels and a pixel density of 3,391ppi. Additionally, the headset features an outer 6-inch screen with an OLED panel from LG Display, offering a resolution of 800 x 360 pixels and a pixel density of 145ppi.

Overall, the upcoming launch of Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is generating excitement among tech enthusiasts. The potential use of Samsung’s RGB OLEDoS screen in the next-generation headset aims to eliminate previous issues and provide an enhanced visual experience. With March 2024 just around the corner, consumers eagerly await the official release of this highly anticipated device.