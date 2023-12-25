Cat named Taters captured on video from deep space and sent to Earth by NASA

NASA Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone in Laser Communications from Deep Space

In a groundbreaking achievement, NASA has successfully demonstrated its new laser communications capabilities by beaming an ultra-high definition (UHD) video from its Psyche spacecraft to Earth. This monumental feat marks the first time a UHD streaming video has been sent from deep space via laser.

The video, a captivating 15-second clip, featured an adorable orange cat named Taters playfully chasing a laser dot. Despite being millions of miles away, the signal from the video, transmitted on December 11, reached Earth in a remarkable 101 seconds from Psyche’s location. To put this into perspective, Psyche is around 80 times the distance between Earth and the moon.

The video was uploaded prior to the mission’s launch and sent back to Earth by a flight laser transceiver aboard the Psyche spacecraft. This cutting-edge technology enabled the transmission of the video at an astonishing rate of 267Mbps. Ryan Rogalin, the receiver electronics lead for the project at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, emphasized that the video was delivered faster than most broadband internet connections, a remarkable feat considering its transmission was from millions of miles away.

Psyche, on its way to study a metal-rich asteroid in the main asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter, has now shown the world the immense potential of laser communications technology. This breakthrough achievement opens up exciting possibilities for future deep space missions, providing faster and more efficient data transmission rates.

NASA’s successful demonstration of laser communications technology highlights the agency’s continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and communication capabilities. As scientists and engineers continue to make strides in technological advancements, the realm of space communications is poised for significant transformation. The ability to send UHD video from deep space via laser not only showcases NASA’s expertise but also offers a glimpse into the future of interplanetary communication.

As we anxiously await the arrival of Psyche at its destination, the wealth of knowledge and discoveries it will bring about the metal-rich asteroid, this recent accomplishment in laser communications serves as a reminder that NASA continues to revolutionize space exploration and inspire awe with each new endeavor.