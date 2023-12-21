Home Sports Georgias Pursuit of the No. 1 Class: National Signing Day Coverage – Press Stories

Title: Georgia Dominates National Signing Day: Bulldogs Lock in No. 1 Recruiting Class

Georgia Bulldogs have made a stunning start to the NCAA’s Early Signing Period, recently renamed National Signing Day. The team currently holds the top spot for the nation’s most sought-after class, with a total of 27 commitments.

Among these commitments is the highly anticipated five-star plus+ Buford safety, KJ Bolden, who was previously committed to rival team Florida State. Georgia has a chance to add Bolden to their already star-studded roster, which includes four-star RBs Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips, three-star TE Colton Heinrich, and four-star WR Nitro Tuggle.

In a significant move for the Bulldogs, the addition of KJ Bolden at 4:23 p.m. ET solidifies Georgia’s class on National Signing Day. The team has already made substantial progress, signing an impressive 26 commitments before this point, including standout running back Nate Frazier at 11 a.m. ET.

Georgia’s recruiting prowess was evident from the early hours of the Early Signing Period, with over half of their class already signed before 10 a.m. on the first day. Notable commitments Ellis Robinson and Justin Williams, both Five-star+ prospects, have also officially put pen to paper, reinforcing the Bulldogs’ dominance.

Predictions were rife that Georgia would successfully flip Bolden from Florida State, and those speculations have come to fruition with the formal announcement of his signing. The Bulldogs wasted no time announcing their top recruits; elite defensive back prospect Kris Jones and New Jersey’s No. 1 player, Jordan Thomas, were unveiled within the first five minutes of the 8 a.m. hour.

By 8 a.m., Georgia had already announced five signees, including two running backs, showcasing their commitment to strengthening their formidable backfield offense.

As the Early Signing Period unfolds, the Georgia Bulldogs have undoubtedly emerged as the frontrunners, impressing the college football world with their recruiting prowess. With the addition of KJ Bolden and a star-studded class, the Bulldogs are poised to dominate the field in the seasons to come.

