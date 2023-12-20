Home Entertainment ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 6 Will Be the Finale on FX – Press Stories

FX’s hit comedy series ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ will come to a close after its sixth season, as reported by Deadline. The show, which is based on the popular 2014 feature film of the same name, follows the nightly adventures of vampire roommates living in Staten Island.

Fans of the show were delighted earlier this year when it was renewed for seasons 5 and 6. Season 5 premiered on July 13 and concluded on August 31, leaving viewers eager for more. However, the ratings for season 5 took a slight dip, with the premiere seeing a 35% decrease in total viewers compared to the previous season.

It’s important to note that these ratings only account for linear viewership and do not include streaming numbers from platforms like Hulu. With the rise in popularity of streaming services, it’s likely that a significant portion of the show’s audience is tuning in through these platforms.

Despite the slight decline in ratings, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ has been widely acclaimed by critics. In its first two seasons, the show received an impressive 10 Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. Season 3, which is currently eligible for Emmy consideration, has also garnered attention with three Critics Choice Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is produced by FX Productions and boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers. The show’s cancellation was first reported by Vulture, leaving fans disappointed but grateful for the laughter and entertainment it has provided over the years.

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming sixth season, they can take solace in knowing that ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ has left a lasting impact on the comedy genre and will be remembered as a beloved and critically acclaimed series.

