Eric Judder, the hero of one of Disney +’s first French series

There are different types of cookies and similar technologies we use at Mediabart, and they allow us to pursue different purposes.

The site and the mobile app need some to function (you can’t deny them). Others are preferred, but help ease your experience as a reader and support MediaPart. They can be denied or accepted below depending on their intentions.

Do you agree that MediaPart uses cookies or similar technologies for the following purposes?

You can choose between each mode by activating or deactivating the switch button.

Required for operation

Site or application Subscribers connection, anonymous visitor measurement, sending push notifications, tracking breakdowns, highlighting our services: these tools are essential for monitoring the performance of our services and their proper functioning. Find out more

Here are the different cookies and similar technologies included in this section: Authentication cookies : Subscriber link.

: Subscriber link. On the Internet : Measurement of anonymous visitors

: Measurement of anonymous visitors Display of multimedia editorial content Video Cardo DB

Video Cardo DB Type : Custom questionnaires to gather readers’ feedback on our digital products.

: Custom questionnaires to gather readers’ feedback on our digital products. Datadoc (website only) : Technical indicators and load balance.

: Technical indicators and load balance. Clever (website only) : Highlighting contact, services, offers and benefits with subscribers.

: Highlighting contact, services, offers and benefits with subscribers. Module (in use only) : Sending push notifications and application messages.

: Sending push notifications and application messages. Firebase Cloud Messaging (in-app only) : Requires push notifications to work on Android.

: Requires push notifications to work on Android. Microsoft Application Center (in-app only) : System for updating and monitoring application failures.