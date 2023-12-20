Samsung includes Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 in its Self-Repair Program

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Self-Repair Program

Samsung has made an exciting addition to its Self-Repair program, now including the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Initially launched in the United States last year, the program has now expanded to Europe and South Korea, offering users in these regions the convenience of repairing their devices at home.

With the Self-Repair program, Samsung aims to provide users with a hassle-free repair experience while also extending the lifespan of Galaxy devices. By offering genuine replacement parts, users can now replace components such as the back glass, charging port, loudspeaker, screen, side key, SIM tray, and volume key for their foldable phones.

Moreover, Samsung has expanded the program to include some Galaxy Book laptops. Users can now replace crucial components like the battery, display, fan, front and rear case, power key (with fingerprint reader), rubber feet, speakers, and trackpad, ensuring that their laptops stay functional for longer.

This expansion is just the beginning for Samsung’s Self-Repair program. The company plans to add more devices to the program before the end of the month, including popular models like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Book 2 Pro series. By doing so, Samsung aims to cover a wider range of devices, providing users with more options for at-home repairs.

The Self-Repair program initially launched with the Galaxy S22 series and later expanded to include the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series. It has since gained popularity worldwide and has been extended to markets like Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and several European countries.

To further increase accessibility, Samsung is now expanding the availability of the program to 30 additional European countries. Users in countries such as Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal can now access the Self-Repair program and enjoy the benefits of repairing their devices themselves.

One noteworthy feature of the Self-Repair program is that users who request access to it have the option to keep the repair tools that come with the Self-Repair kit. This not only adds value but also enables users to handle future repairs or minor fixes with ease.

With Samsung’s Self-Repair program becoming more widespread, users can now enjoy the convenience of at-home repairs and the assurance of genuine replacement parts. This move reflects Samsung’s commitment to customer satisfaction and ensuring the longevity of their devices.

For more information on how to access the Self-Repair program or to check if your device is eligible, visit Samsung’s official website.