C.J. Stroud, Texans QB, expected to miss Sundays game against the Browns, according to sources

Title: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Likely to Miss Second Game Due to Concussion

Houston, Texas – The Houston Texans are facing potential setbacks as quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion suffered from their recent matchup against the New York Jets on December 10th.

Stroud’s condition remains a concern as he is still in the concussion protocol and is anticipated to sit out of practice on Wednesday. The team’s medical staff is closely monitoring his progress and will make a final decision regarding his availability for the upcoming game.

In Stroud’s absence, the Texans will rely on backup quarterback Case Keenum to take charge. Keenum embraced the opportunity to lead the team during Week 15 after Stroud’s injury, ultimately guiding the Texans to a thrilling overtime victory. The team hopes that Keenum can carry on with his exceptional performance and secure another win for Houston.

To ensure depth at the quarterback position amid Stroud’s uncertain status, the Texans have signed Tim Boyle to their practice squad. Boyle, who previously started two games for the New York Jets before being benched, adds valuable experience and support to the team. His addition provides the Texans with another option should Keenum encounter any adversity during the game.

While Stroud’s recovery progresses, the Texans’ coaching staff remains cautious and dedicated to making the most informed decisions for the team’s success. The decision on Stroud’s availability will ultimately depend on his recovery and adherence to the necessary concussion protocols.

As the Texans aim to maintain their winning momentum, the team will continue to monitor Stroud’s progress closely. All eyes will be on the quarterback situation as the Texans approach their next game, eagerly hoping for the return of their talented quarterback or another exceptional performance from Keenum.

Texans fans, players, and coaches alike anxiously await the official word on Stroud’s status, praying for his quick recovery and safe return to the field.