Press Stories: Timothée Chalamets Wonka Earns Impressive $3.5M in Previews

Title: “Whimsical Holiday Film ‘Wonka’ Sets the Box Office Abuzz, Stars Timothée Chalamet Shine”

In a delightful start to the Christmas season, the highly anticipated film “Wonka” has taken the box office by storm, captivating audiences with its whimsical origin tale of the iconic candyman from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The movie, directed by Paul King and featuring the talented Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka, has garnered buzz with its star-studded ensemble cast.

“Wonka” showcased its potential success by grossing an impressive $3.5 million in preview screenings across 3,400 theaters. This preview gross matches the record previously set by the beloved superhero animation “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Experts suggest that the film is poised to make a grand debut, with tracking predicting a solid $35 to $40 million range for its opening weekend.

With the holiday season in full swing, “Wonka” aims to draw audiences throughout the festivities, taking advantage of the strong weekday numbers as children start their school vacation. However, it will face competition from other highly anticipated films from Warner Bros., such as “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “The Color Purple,” as well as Universal and Illumination’s “Migration.”

The musical genre’s success has been a mixed bag in recent years, but “Wonka” aspires to follow in the footsteps of the hit film “The Greatest Showman on Earth” and build momentum with its captivating storytelling and enchanting musical numbers. This film serves as one of the first major releases after the SAG-AFTRA strike, enabling the filmmakers to promote it extensively with rising star Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet’s presence on the big screen has been a magnet for audiences, especially young girls who are drawn to his talent and charisma. The actor, who has gained significant acclaim for his performances, will also star in the highly anticipated “Dune: Part Two” next year, further fueling excitement among his fan base.

“Wonka” promises to be a magical cinematic experience, offering a heartwarming tale filled with vibrant visuals, mesmerizing performances, and a sprinkle of holiday joy. As audiences eagerly flock to theaters, the film’s success could mark the beginning of a memorable holiday season at the box office.

