Jackie O reveals why Lindsay Lohan unfollowed all of The Masked Singer judges

Lindsay Lohan was not able to return as a judge on The Masked Singer this calendar year, owing to travel limitations enforced around COVID-19.

In its place, comedian Urzila Carlson joined the panel along with Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue.

But Lohan did not look to just take the alternative very well, unfollowing all her fellow panel users on social media.

When Carlson talked to the Kyle & Jackie O present this morning, Kyle requested Jackie if she knew why the actress experienced created the remarkable move.

“Lindsay has reached out on WhatsApp to examine in and see how anything is heading. I believe the rationale why she has unfollowed – well she muted us essentially – is mainly because she does not want to see The Masked Singer things for the reason that she truly wanted to be aspect of it,” Jackie O mentioned.

“So I really do not blame her in a way due to the fact you don’t want to be constantly reminded of the position you preferred but can not do proper now mainly because of COVID.

“I’m assuming that is why and not for the reason that there is any other explanation.”

Carlson couldn’t assistance but concur, suggesting that Lohan could even return as a judge on the present next 12 months.

“I reckon she will simply click adhere to back subsequent yr when she is back again and with any luck , COVID is absent,” she stated throughout the chat.

When questioned by Kyle if that means the comedian won’t be returning to the panel next calendar year, Carlson joked that she’d likely be dragged on to the phase in a mermaid or unicorn costume as a substitute.

It will come after manufacturing for The Masked Singer was pressured to shut down one particular hour in advance of filming the grand finale, thanks to a coronavirus outbreak which has impacted 16 of its dancers .

A Community 10 spokesman advised news.com.au: “Network 10 can confirm that 16 users of The Masked Singer production team have acquired a positive test consequence for COVID-19.

“All members of The Masked Singer creation will endure a 14-working day period of self-quarantine as suggested by the Division of Health and fitness and Human Products and services. All production crew will be adhering to this instruction.

“The health and fitness and protection of the community, and our staff and production partners remains our variety one priority. Network 10 is delivering all crew with all the help and support probable.

“We would like to thank the Victorian Govt and the Victorian Section of Overall health and Human Products and services for their continued aid and help during this time.”