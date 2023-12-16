Hack Alert Issued by Cyber Watchdog CERT-In on Apple, Samsung Products

Title: Cyber Watchdog CERT-In Alerts Users of Security Vulnerabilities in Samsung and Apple Devices

[Date], [City]: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning to users of Samsung and Apple devices, highlighting security vulnerabilities that could potentially allow hackers to access sensitive information. The advisory urges users to update their device software to the latest versions or take necessary precautions to avoid possible cyberattacks.

According to CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been identified in Samsung products, enabling attackers to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code remotely. These vulnerabilities specifically target devices running on certain versions of the Android operating system. The cyber watchdog emphasizes the imperative need for users to promptly update their software to protect against potential security breaches.

Apple devices have also been found to have similar security flaws. Attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, and circumvent existing security measures. Impacted versions of Apple’s iOS software include those deployed on iPhones, Macbooks, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs.

When approached for comment, both Samsung and Apple remained tight-lipped, providing no specific response to CERT-In’s warnings. Users are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant while engaging with their devices until further information is provided by the manufacturers.

To safeguard against potential threats, CERT-In stresses the significance of updating device software. By promptly installing the latest software versions, users can ensure the implementation of necessary security patches and stay protected against potential cyberattacks.

In conclusion, CERT-In’s recent advisory highlights a critical need for users of Samsung and Apple devices to remain cautious amidst identified security vulnerabilities. Regular software updates and other precautionary measures are highly recommended for users in order to mitigate the risk of potential breaches. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how manufacturers will respond to CERT-In’s warnings and take necessary actions to address these vulnerabilities promptly.

