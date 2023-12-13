He needs help: Draymond Green ejected for altercation with Jusuf Nurkić – Press Stories

Title: Golden State Warriors Continue to Struggle with Another Loss and Green’s Ejection

The Golden State Warriors faced yet another setback on Tuesday night when they suffered a 119-116 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. However, the night took a turn for the worse when Draymond Green was ejected from the game for hitting Jusuf Nurkić in the face during an altercation. This incident adds to Green’s history of losing his temper, as he was suspended for five games just last month for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

After the game, Green expressed remorse and apologized to Nurkić for his actions. Nevertheless, he may still face further punishment from the NBA. His ejection marks the 18th of his career, making him the active player with the most ejections, raising concerns about his ability to control his temper.

Steve Kerr, the coach of the Warriors, emphasized the significance of Green’s presence on the team and urged him to maintain composure. The incident between Green and Nurkić was sudden and inexplicable, leaving both players and coaches confused. Nurkić even expressed concern for Green’s behavior, suggesting that he may need assistance in managing his emotions.

The league and referees will thoroughly review the play to determine the appropriate disciplinary action for Green. On top of Green’s ejection, there were other issues observed within the Warriors team, notably coach Kerr’s decision to bench Klay Thompson in the final minutes of the game. Thompson, expressing his frustration, acknowledged his competitive nature.

These recent events shed light on a challenging period for the Warriors, a franchise known for its past successes, as they currently struggle with a disappointing 10-13 record. As the team deals with internal conflicts and seeks to regain its winning form, changes may be necessary to restore balance and composure within the roster.

In the coming days, fans and analysts will eagerly anticipate the league’s decision on Green’s punishment and hope for a swift resolution to the Warriors’ woes, allowing them to reclaim their status as a dominant force in the NBA once again.