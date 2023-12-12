2024 Golden Globe Nominations: Surprising Snubs

Barbie Dominates Golden Globe Nominations with Nine Nods

In an exciting turn of events, Barbie has emerged as the frontrunner in this year’s Golden Globe nominations, receiving a staggering nine nods. The beloved icon has not only captivated hearts with her timeless charm, but she has showcased her versatility by snagging three nominations for best original song.

One of the standout winners of the night was Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who took home the prestigious award for best original song. Their collaborative efforts resulted in the creation of “Shallow” from the critically acclaimed film A Star Is Born. The duo’s undeniable talent and creativity resonated with audiences around the world.

Another notable winner in the best original song category was the dynamic sibling duo, Billie Eilish and Finneas. The talented pair received recognition for their exceptional songwriting skills in crafting “No Time to Die” for the iconic James Bond franchise. Their contribution to the film added an extra layer of intrigue and excitement.

This year’s Golden Globes also made history by featuring three songs from a single film in the best original song category, a feat that had only occurred once before. The recognition of multiple songs demonstrates the extraordinary musical talent that the film industry has to offer.

In terms of nominations, Jack Black took a significant step forward in his career with a nomination for co-writing “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This marks his third Globe nomination and solidifies his status as a versatile artist who effortlessly transitions between acting and music.

The surprises didn’t end there, as legendary musician Bruce Springsteen earned a nomination for “Addicted to Romance” from She Came to Me. While it may have caught some off guard, Springsteen is no stranger to the Golden Globes, having previously won in this category twice. His inclusion only adds to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming ceremony.

Fans of Robbie Robertson had high expectations for his work on Killers of the Flower Moon, and their predictions proved accurate with his nomination in the best original score category. The talented musician garnered widespread praise for his exceptional musical contributions to the film.

Meanwhile, past nominees Ludwig Göransson and Daniel Pemberton cemented their status as industry favorites with nominations in the best original score category. Göransson, recognized for Oppenheimer, and Pemberton, nominated for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, have consistently impressed audiences with their exceptional talent.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will undoubtedly be a night to remember, taking place on Sunday, January 7, at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Audiences can tune in to CBS and Paramount+ for a live telecast of the glamorous ceremony, which promises to be a star-studded affair celebrating the best in film and music.