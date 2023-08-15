First Trailer for Maestro: Bradley Cooper Transforms into Leonard Bernstein in His Directorial Follow-Up – Press Stories

Bradley Cooper’s highly anticipated second directorial venture, “Maestro,” has just unveiled its mesmerizing official trailer. The film, which falls under the genre of biographical romance, beautifully captures the life and legacy of renowned conductor Leonard Bernstein. Fans of Cooper will be thrilled to know that he not only stars as Bernstein but also co-wrote and produced the project.

The heart of “Maestro” lies in the tumultuous 25-year marriage between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre. Carey Mulligan delivers a captivating performance as Montealegre, while Maya Hawke and Sam Nivola skillfully portray their children. The star-studded ensemble cast also includes talents like Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, and Gideon Glick.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts an impressive team of producers, including industry giants such as Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Cooper, along with Josh Singer, collaborated on the screenplay, further adding to the promise of an exceptional cinematic experience.

Cooper, who made his mark as a director with the critically acclaimed “A Star Is Born” in 2018, is now set to mesmerize audiences once again. “Maestro” is slated to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, creating immense anticipation among film enthusiasts. Following its festival debut, the movie will hit select theaters in November, allowing fans to immerse themselves in Bernstein’s captivating story.

For those unable to catch it in theaters, worry not. “Maestro” will also make its way to Netflix on December 20th, giving viewers the opportunity to watch Cooper’s directorial prowess unfold right from the comfort of their homes.

Excitement surrounding “Maestro” has reached new heights with the release of its stunning trailer. Mark your calendars, as this biographical romance is set to captivate the world with its mesmerizing narrative and brilliant performances. Get a sneak peek of “Maestro” by watching the trailer below.