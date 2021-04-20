Part 2, Part 2 Everything you need to know about

It’s no longer a secret that Lupine Part 2 will be coming out on Netflix this summer. This is official. If you’ve ever seen the trailer, you know that its sequel has a lot of surprises and twists for us. Little do you need to know about this series.

Lupine, what is it?

If you haven’t lived on the moon since the beginning of the year (note, it wouldn’t really be stupid) Lupine, this is the French series that is currently a hit on Netflix. It is a French detective series that follows the adventures of Assange Diop. Moreover, the title is provocative: therefore, Arsene was apparently inspired by Arsene Lupine’s means to succeed in his wrongdoings.

Except here, he fell stronger than him in the person of Pellegrini. The latter is the villain of the story. As the trailer reveals he followed our hero’s family. So, Assange begins the search to save his son Raoul in this long-awaited sequel.

When will Lupine Part 2 be on Netflix?

No exact release date has been released yet for “Lupine: In the Shadow of Arsenal”. If you haven’t seen the first 5 episodes of Part 1 yet, you can definitely find them on Netflix. Created by George Kay and Franசois Hussein, the series first aired on January 08. With an excellent Omar C, this is the beginning of this year’s event series on Netflix.

A French series that looks like American style cardboard boxes

A French series that imposes itself on an American platform is a fact that needs to be highlighted. From its first broadcast, Lupine realized that Netflix was at the forefront of trends in many countries. That too, in just one week! According to Netflix figures, more than 70 million families around the world have followed the first part of our hero. These figures put the series in the top 10 Americans based on the Netflix audience rate. I bow my head!

Reasons for its success

So, what is so special about this series to create such excitement? Quite simply, a spectacular and remarkable theatrical plot. Omar Si’s acting is a lot. You will be easily integrated with this easy and brilliant character of effective mix. In 5 episodes, we are as close as possible during the robbery of our hero and his many identity thefts.

Is there a change in the acting of this sequel?

Why change the winning team? All the cast of the first part will apparently be updated for the rest. I am happy to find Omar C in the title of the bill. So the French series has an cast from France. It is 100% French. Ludwig Sagnier, Herv Pierre, Eden Simon and many more, they are all there. The rest will have to wait to see these handsome men again.