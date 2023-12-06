Title: Apple’s Newest iPhone 15 Astonishes Consumers with Qi2 Compatibility

In a move that has left consumers amazed, tech giant Apple has surprised the world with the inclusion of Qi2 compatibility on its latest flagship device, the iPhone 15. This surprising feature allows iPhone models to support up to 15W of wireless charging with Qi2-certified chargers.

Providing tangible benefits to Apple users, the recently released iOS 17.2 RC (release candidate) update has brought Qi2 charger support to iPhone 13 and 14 models. This means that owners of these devices can now take advantage of the convenience and speed offered by Qi2-certified chargers.

Qi2, originally unveiled at CES 2023, promises to revolutionize the way devices are charged wirelessly. Comparable to Apple’s MagSafe charging mechanism, Qi2 offers rapid wireless charging for both iPhones and Android devices. An exciting development for tech enthusiasts, future iterations of Qi2 are expected to push charging levels even higher than the current 15W standard.

One of the most noteworthy advantages of Qi2 compatibility is the expanded range of affordable wireless charging options it brings. With Qi2-certified chargers now supporting 15W charging, the need for expensive MagSafe certification is reduced. This development will undoubtedly be welcomed by consumers seeking budget-friendly solutions for their wireless charging needs.

As the holiday season approaches, users can expect a flood of Qi2-compatible accessories to hit the market. Popular companies such as Anker are rumored to unveil their Qi2-supported chargers and other accessories, providing users with a wider selection of options.

Furthermore, there is great anticipation surrounding the imminent release of the iOS 17.2 update to the general public. With its promising features, including Qi2 charger support, this update is expected to roll out within the next few days. Apple users can look forward to enhanced functionality and improved wireless charging capabilities with this latest software release.

Overall, Apple’s surprising integration of Qi2 compatibility in its latest iPhone models has captured the attention of consumers worldwide. With an expanded range of affordable wireless charging options and the promise of even more cutting-edge developments to come, the future of wireless charging looks brighter than ever.