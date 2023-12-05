Heavy Snowfall Paralyzes Moscow: Russian Media Reports Road and Airport Disruptions

Title: Heavy Snowfall Causes Chaos in Moscow and Extreme Cold Grips Siberian Region

Subtitle: More than 135,000 people and massive snow-cleaning fleet mobilized to clear roads and airports

Moscow, Russia – Heavy snowfall in Moscow has led to widespread disruptions in traffic on roads and flights in and out of three major airports. The city experienced an additional 23 centimeters of snow, exacerbating already high levels, which have brought the bustling capital to a standstill.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, a massive operation involving 135,000 people and 18,000 pieces of equipment has been deployed to clear the snow. Despite these efforts, nearly 200 trucks have become stuck in the snow, requiring assistance from road traffic workers.

The Moscow airports, including Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo, have been significantly affected, with 53 flights being delayed and five cancellations reported. Notably, Sheremetyevo airport has experienced the most delays, causing inconvenience to numerous travelers. Meanwhile, Zhukovsky airport appears to have been spared from the disruptions.

While Moscow struggles to cope with the snowfall, the situation is even more challenging in the Siberian region of Yakutia. There, heavy snowfall and bone-chilling temperatures below -50 degrees Celsius have paralyzed daily life. The extreme weather has made it extremely difficult for residents to perform even basic activities, such as commuting or going grocery shopping.

If that wasn’t enough, another region, Magadan, is bracing itself for similar frigid temperatures in the coming days. Residents are being advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors to ensure their safety.

The heavy snowfall and extreme cold in Moscow and Yakutia have once again emphasized the need for effective infrastructure and preparedness in dealing with such severe weather conditions. Authorities will continue to work tirelessly to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of residents and travelers as they navigate the challenges presented by this winter weather.