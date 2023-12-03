NASAs Plan to Return Astronauts to the Moon Falling Behind Schedule, Reveals New Audit

Title: NASA Faces Delays in Returning Astronauts to the Moon, Federal Report Reveals

In a recent federal report published by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), it has been found that NASA’s ambitious plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2025 under the Artemis program may not be achievable. According to the report, multiple delays are pushing the timeline for humans to set foot on the lunar surface to 2027 at the earliest.

While NASA and its contractors have made significant progress, there are still challenges to overcome, particularly in the development of the human landing system and space suits. Additionally, failures during recent orbital tests of SpaceX’s Starship rocket system have also contributed to extended timelines.

One of the key findings in the GAO report is that NASA may have underestimated the necessary timelines for advancements in the Artemis program, with development windows calculated to be shorter than those of previous projects. To help achieve their goals, NASA has been heavily relying on third-party contractors such as SpaceX and Axiom Space.

However, SpaceX, one of the main contractors in the Artemis program, is behind schedule in developing a system to launch multiple tankers for transferring propellant to a depot in space. These delays have further contributed to the overall timeline extension.

To support the development of the lunar landing system and modernized space suits, NASA has requested a budget of $12.4 billion over the next five years. This investment is crucial in overcoming the existing challenges and ensuring the success of the Artemis program.

Despite the setbacks, NASA successfully completed the Artemis I mission in December 2021. This milestone allowed for testing of new components and the Orion space capsule, bringing scientists one step closer to achieving the goals of the Artemis program.

The Artemis program is comprised of three phases, with the Artemis III mission – which involves putting astronauts on the lunar surface – now scheduled for no sooner than 2027. NASA’s overall objectives for the Artemis missions include scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for the next generation of explorers. Furthermore, the agency aims to make history by sending the first woman and the first person of color to the moon, establishing a sustainable presence, and using the knowledge gained for future missions to Mars.

While the federal report highlights challenges and revised timelines for NASA’s Artemis program, it is important to remember that space exploration is a complex and constantly evolving endeavor. NASA and its contractors will continue to work tirelessly towards overcoming obstacles and ensuring the success of this ambitious lunar mission.

