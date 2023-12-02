Exclusive Interview: Ugandan 70-Year-Old Who Birthed Twins Shares Her Story

Title: 70-Year-Old Woman Welcomes Twins via IVF in Uganda

In a remarkable turn of events, Safina Namukwaya, a 70-year-old woman from Uganda, has given birth to twins through in vitro fertilization (IVF). The delivery, performed via cesarean section on November 29, marked a milestone for Namukwaya, who utilized IVF as her only chance of conceiving due to her age.

The twins, born prematurely at 31 weeks gestation, weigh over 3 pounds each and are currently being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital. Though their early arrival raises concerns about their health, doctors remain hopeful about their progress.

Namukwaya’s decision to undergo IVF using donor eggs and her partner’s sperm has sparked controversy. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine discourages embryo transfer in women over the age of 55, and the upper age limit for IVF in the United States generally ranges to the mid-50s. Dr. Brian Levine, a fertility specialist, criticized the procedure, calling it irresponsible given the potential health risks involved.

Prior to her recent pregnancy, Namukwaya faced stigma in her community for not having children. It was only in 2020 that she had her first child at the age of 69. Despite the odds, Namukwaya’s physical fitness and strong support network have given her and her doctor confidence in her ability to care for the twins.

However, the case does raise concerns regarding potential pregnancy complications and the challenges Namukwaya may face as she continues to age. The tragic fate of Carmen Bousada, who held the Guinness World Record as the oldest woman to give birth at age 66 through IVF, serves as a reminder of the risks involved. Bousada passed away in 2009, leaving behind her twins.

As the news of Namukwaya’s birth spreads, it has sparked a broader conversation about the morality and ethical implications of fertility treatments for older women. The case also highlights the need for better guidelines and regulations regarding the age limits for such procedures.

For now, Namukwaya remains committed to providing the best care for her newborn twins, hoping to defy the odds and celebrate this miraculous chapter in her life.