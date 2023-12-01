Week 13, 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings and Projections: Start Kyren Williams, Sit Kyler Murray – Press Stories

Title: “Fantasy Football Week 13: Kyler Murray’s Struggles and Surprising Quarterback Picks”

As Week 13 approaches in the Fantasy football season, managers may find it challenging to fill their lineups, as six teams are on bye. Among the players causing concern is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Despite performing well since his return from injury three weeks ago, ranking as the QB9 in that time, Murray faces a tough test against the Steelers, who boast one of the best defenses against opposing quarterbacks in terms of Fantasy football points allowed.

Interestingly, the model highlights Rams running back Kyren Williams as a player to watch this week. Williams has demonstrated an impressive performance since returning from injury and currently leads the NFL in rushing yards per game, making him a valuable asset in Fantasy football lineups.

Moreover, the model’s rankings reveal a surprising outcome for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Since his return, Murray has struggled, throwing for 719 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three weeks. His upcoming matchup against the formidable Steelers defense, known for forcing 20 turnovers this season, may further complicate his Fantasy football prospects.

In summary, as the Fantasy football season heads into Week 13, managers face adversity with the absence of six teams due to bye weeks. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's struggles since his return from injury and his challenging matchup against the Steelers defense are key concerns. Alongside this, SportsLine's proven computer model highlights Rams running back Kyren Williams as a player on the rise.