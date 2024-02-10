UFC Vegas 86 weigh-ins: Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer make weight, one fighter falls short – Press Stories

Headline: Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer ready for UFC Vegas 86’s main event after successful weigh-in

Las Vegas, NV – In anticipation of UFC Vegas 86’s highly anticipated main event, Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer successfully made weight on Friday morning. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Hermansson, a middleweight contender, tipped the scales at 185 pounds, while Pyfer came in just slightly heavier at 185.5 pounds. Both fighters displayed their commitment to their craft and showcased their readiness to enter the octagon.

Hermansson, who has alternated wins and losses in his last seven bouts, is determined to secure a victory and establish himself as a dominant force in the middleweight division. With his well-rounded skill set and relentless work ethic, fans can expect an exhilarating performance from the Swedish fighter.

On the other hand, Pyfer, an up-and-coming prospect, is unbeaten in his UFC career and has already earned a reputation for his highlight-reel knockouts. As a rising star in the light heavyweight division, Pyfer aims to continue his winning streak and solidify his status as a future title contender.

In addition to the highly anticipated main event, featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Andre Fili also successfully weighed in at 146 pounds for their co-main event bout. Both fighters are known for their exciting fighting styles, promising fans an intense battle.

However, not all fighters successfully made weight. Ihor Potieria, who was making his middleweight debut, missed the mark and will face the consequences. The organizers have decided to fine him 20 percent of his purse, highlighting the importance of meeting weight requirements.

The official weigh-in results for both the main card and preliminary card have been released. Fans can look forward to an action-packed night of fights, as some of the top athletes in the UFC showcase their skills inside the octagon.

UFC Vegas 86 will be broadcast on ESPN+, with the main card set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET and the preliminary card beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Fight enthusiasts can tune in to witness the thrilling battles and witness history being made in the world of mixed martial arts.