AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Drop Back Down to Black Friday Price at $189.99

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are now available at their lowest price ever on Amazon. Priced at $189.99, this deal is reminiscent of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Currently, Amazon is one of the few retailers offering this heavily discounted price.

Released in September, the AirPods Pro 2 come with a notable change – a USB-C port on the MagSafe Charging Case, replacing the previous Lightning port. This new feature allows for faster and more convenient charging. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 also boast improved dust resistance, ensuring a longer lifespan for the earbuds.

Another enhancement in the AirPods Pro 2 is its support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. This feature guarantees a high-quality audio experience, perfect for music enthusiasts and audiophiles.

It is important to note that the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case is not sold separately. Customers who wish to upgrade to the USB-C port will have to purchase a new set of earbuds. Despite this, the all-time low price of $189.99 makes it an attractive deal for many.

