bsnl Bharat Fiber Ft Broadband Plans: Benefit of BSNL’s plans for change, faster speeds and more data – BSNL Updates

Bharat Sanchar Nikam Limited (BSNL) has made some changes in its India Fiber Broadband plan to provide high speed data. The company will offer its fiber customers speeds of up to 200Mbps up to 4TB based on Pan India. BSNL has launched this program for Fiber-to-Home (FDTH) customers in Chennai. So BSNL can attract customers of Private Internet Service Providers (ISPs) with its latest updates. BSNL offers free access to Disney + Hotstar premium with its broadband plan to compete with private telecom companies.

Telecom Doc was the first to announce BSNL’s new plan. The monthly price of the Bharat Fiber Broadband plan is Rs.499 on the company’s website. Users will get 50Mbps high speed data. Previously, users got speeds of up to 20Mbps up to 100GB. The monthly price of the 300GB Bharat Fiber Broadband plan is Rs.979. Users will get up to 100 Mbps speeds of up to 300 GB.

Previously this speed was 50 Mbps. Also, after 300GB, its internet speed will be reduced to 5Mbps instead of 2Mbps. Users will also get a Disney + Hotstar premium subscription on this plan. BSNL has also explored the 600GB CUL Bharat Fiber project. It will now offer speeds of up to 100Mbps instead of 50Mbps. Also, after 600GB, the internet speed has been increased from 2Mbps to 10Mbps. The project will cost Rs 849 per month.

The 500GB India Fiber FTTH Broadband plan has been upgraded from 50Mbps to 100Mbps. As with the 600GB plan, you will get 100 Mbps speed on the 500GB Bharat Fiber plan after the 500GB allotment expires. The plan comes with a Disney Plus Hotstar premium subscription. The cost of this project is Rs.949.

