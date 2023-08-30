Idle Speculation on the Widely-Assumed Switch to USB-C Ports on the Upcoming iPhones 15

Title: Apple to Introduce USB-C Data Transfer Cable for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Apple enthusiasts may have a reason to rejoice as rumors suggest the tech giant is set to offer a USB-C data transfer accessory cable for its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. The cable is anticipated to bring Thunderbolt or USB4 speeds of up to 40Gbps, revolutionizing data transfers for Apple users.

Expected to be 0.8 meters in length, the cable will not only support high-speed data transfers but also enable charging up to 150W. However, the catch is that this cable will be sold separately and is likely to come with a hefty price tag, much like Apple’s current Thunderbolt 4 cable.

The primary motivation behind this move by Apple is to significantly improve data transfer speeds, particularly for video transfer. At present, iPhone users are faced with limited data transfer rates with Lightning cables, causing frustration for those shooting 4K videos.

Rumors are rife that the iPhone 15 Pro models will offer USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds, while the non-pro variants may be limited to USB 2.0 speeds. In addition to the new data transfer cable, Apple is also planning to introduce braided, thicker charging cables that are 50% longer than the traditional Lightning cable. What’s more, these cables are rumored to be color-matched to the possible new iPhone shades.

While the switch to USB-C is expected to be welcomed by filmmakers and individuals who frequently use multiple devices, it may face some backlash from regular iPhone users. The need to replace their existing Lightning cables with USB-C alternatives could be viewed as an unnecessary inconvenience.

It’s worth noting that USB-C is an industry standard, and high-quality cables can be purchased from other retailers. However, not everyone may be aware of this option, potentially resulting in Apple customers feeling obligated to buy their cables exclusively from the company.

The transition from the 30-pin iPod connector to Lightning back in 2012 was met with dissatisfaction, and a similar sentiment may arise with the switch to USB-C. Many users highly value the ability to continue using their old cables and chargers, leading to frustration regarding the need to buy new ones for the USB-C era.

As Apple gears up for the release of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro models, the addition of a high-speed USB-C data transfer cable is undoubtedly a noteworthy development for Apple consumers. Whether or not this move will be met with enthusiasm or resistance will only become clear in time.