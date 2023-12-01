8 New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Including Godzilla Minus One in US Theaters! – Press Stories

Legendary’s MonsterVerse continues to expand with the highly anticipated new episode of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” Fans of the thrilling monster franchise can expect epic battles and jaw-dropping special effects as the MonsterVerse universe expands even further.

In other exciting news, the four-part holiday anthology “Night of the Missing” is now available for streaming on SCREAMBOX. This chilling series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its suspenseful and twist-filled narratives.

Toho’s “Godzilla Minus One” is set to make its debut in US theaters on Friday, offering audiences an exhilarating and action-packed experience. Fans of the iconic giant lizard can brace themselves for an unforgettable cinematic adventure.

For horror enthusiasts, the highly anticipated film “It’s a Wonderful Knife” will be exclusively streaming on Shudder starting December 1. This spine-chilling thriller guarantees to leave audiences questioning their every move.

In the world of independent cinema, filmmaker Paris Zarcilla’s debut feature “Raging Grace” will hit select theaters on December 1. Audiences can look forward to a thought-provoking and emotionally gripping journey that explores the depths of the human spirit.

New Zealand’s psychological thriller “Loop Track” will be available for streaming on VOD and Digital platforms starting on December 1. This suspenseful film will captivate viewers with its intricate plot and dynamic characters.

Fans of Jamie Kennedy can catch him in the vampire movie “Don’t Suck,” which will be available On Demand and Digital from December 1. Kennedy’s engaging performance is sure to entertain audiences as he navigates the world of blood-sucking creatures.

Prepare for a supernatural horror experience with “Everyone Will Burn,” as the chilling film begins its theatrical run on December 1. Audiences will be left trembling in fear as they witness the terror unfold on the big screen.

Action-thriller fans can rejoice as renowned filmmaker John Woo’s latest masterpiece, “Silent Night,” hits theaters on December 1. Expect heart-pounding suspense and adrenaline-fueled sequences in this highly anticipated film.

On the streaming front, Netflix’s Korean monster series “Sweet Home” will be premiering its highly anticipated second season on December 1. Fans of the show can expect even more thrilling and spine-chilling encounters with the monstrous beings that haunt its characters.

Lastly, music fans can rejoice as the documentary “Thriller 40” celebrates Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller album and music video. Premiering on December 2, this documentary will take audiences behind the scenes of the legendary music video and offer a deeper understanding of its cultural impact.

With such an array of thrilling releases and premieres, there is something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season. Be sure to mark your calendars and prepare for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and excitement.