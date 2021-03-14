Morpheus will star in Morin’s new Mariloop Wolf movie

Good news for fans Morpheus Morin: The presenter and the actress will act brand new Maryloop Wolf, Arlette!.

Yes, after the success of his last film Julix, Maryloop Wolf Will make a new film dealing with politics! Morpheus Morin Sneak into the skin of a young culture minister to take his place in a hostile environment and be the star there.

«We are very proud to work with Morpheus, Lance M. Roller. At some point in life you have to stop looking ahead and looking back. There are people who admit their mistakes and we need to give them a chance. And in the audition, Morpheus is the best!2, reveals the producer Andre Rulio Presented by Caramel Films Press.

Andre Rulio Besides, this decision to give the title role confirms that he knows Morpheus Morin Will not be unanimous Morpheus The singer was targeted for sexual harassment allegations Safia Nolin Last year:At my age, I learned to take responsibility for my decision. If there are people, there are those who are not ready to forgive, and it is theirs to live with. I never got down on my knees or convinced anyone!»

A star-studded cast will be added Morpheus Morin In Arlette!, Its filming begins next Monday: then on the big screen are Gilbert Ciccott, Benoit Fryer, David La Haye, Kathleen Fordin, Paul Ahmarani, Emmanuel Schwartz, Michaeline Lancott, Alexandre Nachi, Guster Boster, Sandrine, Glaster, Sandrine and Sandrine.

The script of the theatrical comedy is here:

«Arlette Saint-Amore, who was approached by the Quebec Prime Minister to revive the image of his government, becomes overnight Minister of Culture. She succeeds in creating a real buzz around culture, both by her looks and her courage. She does not hesitate to confront the brave, most powerful of all, the finance minister. Their files are battles to be fought, but a real battle to end their conflict, because, at the end of the day, the film revolves around the main themes: the power of the film, the power to change things!»

This year, we will see Morpheus Morin In the sequel to the detective series Split. Note that the host landed in a role in 2018 The fall of the American Empire, Where she is very assertive.

