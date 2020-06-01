Music industry leaders pledge to pause business for a day in observance of Blackout Tuesday

Music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang spearheaded the effort to shut down normal business operations on June 2 through their #theshowmustbepaused initiative.

It appears that a Twitter account linked to the group was created on Sunday, in the middle of a weekend that saw communities across the country protesting the killings of George Floyd and others by the police.

In a letter explaining the effort published in his Official site Thomas and Agyemang said it is “in observance of the longstanding racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard.”

Artists like the Rolling Stones, Quincy Jones, and Billie Eilish have said they will observe the day. Various artists have also canceled listening parties or fan events in response.