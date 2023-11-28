Home Business Shein Initiates U.S. IPO to Expand Global Reach – Press Stories

Shein Initiates U.S. IPO to Expand Global Reach – Press Stories

Nov 28, 2023 0 Comments

Chinese-founded fast-fashion retailer Shein has recently filed confidentially to go public in the U.S., according to sources familiar with the matter. With a valuation of $66 billion, Shein could potentially make its debut on public markets by 2024.

However, the company’s current valuation is uncertain as it has been a topic of debate among Shein and its advisors. Filing confidentially allows companies to communicate with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) privately and make necessary adjustments.

Shein has gained popularity globally for its fashion-forward designs, wide range of products, and affordable prices. Despite its success, the company has faced numerous challenges including allegations of forced labor, labor law violations, environmental harm, and design theft.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is currently investigating Shein, and lawmakers have raised concerns about forced labor within its supply chain. The company has acknowledged the presence of forced labor and has taken steps to address the issue.

In preparation for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), Shein has made notable changes. It appointed Donald Tang as executive chair and has been more open and active, hosting public events. Shein has also acquired a stake in Sparc Group and formed a partnership with Forever 21 for a co-branded clothing line.

Nevertheless, Shein still needs to establish trust with U.S. regulators. Its CEO, Sky Xu, remains mysterious as she does not give interviews or speak publicly about the company.

The company has chosen prestigious investment banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley as the lead underwriters for its IPO. These banks will play a crucial role in Shein’s public offering, helping navigate the complexities of the market.

See also  36 Kitchen Game-Changing Products That Will Revolutionize Your Cooking Experience

As Shein prepares to enter the U.S. public markets, its journey will be closely watched by investors and industry observers. The company’s ability to address its challenges while capitalizing on its global popularity will be a determining factor in its success as a publicly traded company.

You May Also Like

Press Stories: Cyber Monday 2023 – 65 Best Walmart Deals Available Now

China Initiates Criminal Investigation into Insolvent Shadow Bank

Revealed Complaint Accuses Meta of Coveting Under-13s and Misleading the Public on Age Enforcement

Honda recalls over 300,000 vehicles due to missing seat belt component

Bitcoin Reserves Drop as Retail Flow Moves to Coinbase: CryptoQuant

Elon Musks Lawsuit Against Media Matters Criticized as Weak and Bogus

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *