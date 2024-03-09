Rivian Unveils New Rooftop Tent with Movie Projector

Rivian Introduces Treehouse Rooftop Tent Accessory with Built-In Movie Projector

Rivian, the electric vehicle (EV) company, has recently unveiled its latest accessory for outdoor enthusiasts – the Treehouse rooftop tent. This innovative accessory includes a movie projector that is powered by the vehicle itself, providing a unique camping experience for Rivian owners.

Unlike the Yakima tent designed for the R1T truck, the Treehouse features a hardshell design that opens up into a spacious tent with a convenient roll-down screen. The tent also comes equipped with an interior fan and lighting, offering both comfort and functionality for camping trips.

The Treehouse is designed to offer high quality while keeping costs low, matching the introductory price of Rivian’s upcoming R2 SUV. In addition to the Treehouse, Rivian plans to sell other adventure accessories such as a cargo box and travel kitchen to complement its EV models.

Speaking of the R2 SUV, Rivian has announced that the vehicle will have over 300 miles of range and a starting price of $45,000. Production of the R2 SUV is set to begin at the company’s factory in Normal, Illinois in the first half of 2024.

Furthermore, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has also revealed plans for smaller EV models, namely the R3 and R3x hatchbacks. These models are said to have a sporty vibe, but production timelines for these vehicles have not yet been announced.

Overall, Rivian continues to impress with its innovative accessories and upcoming EV models, catering to outdoor enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers alike. Stay tuned for more updates on Rivian’s exciting developments in the electric vehicle market.