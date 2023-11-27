Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen lead Jaguars to a two-game advantage over Texans – Press Stories

Title: Texans Lose Nail-biter to Jaguars in AFC South Showdown

In yet another heart-stopping finish, the Houston Texans found themselves on the losing end as the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed a hard-fought 24-21 victory. The Texans’ last six games have been decided within the final 30 seconds, further adding to their woes in the AFC South.

Texans kicker, Matt Ammendola, endured a difficult game, missing a crucial 58-yard field goal that struck the crossbar. This marked his second miss of over 49 yards during the game, leaving the Texans short of a potential game-winning play.

The Jaguars’ triumph places them two games ahead of the Texans in the highly competitive AFC South division. Impressive performances from Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive player Josh Allen played a significant role in securing the victory for Jacksonville.

Lawrence showcased his talent on the field, delivering a commanding performance and narrowly missing his career-high passing yards mark by a mere 5 yards. He completed 23 of 38 passes, including a touchdown, while also demonstrating his agility with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. In comparison, Texans’ C.J. Stroud struggled to match Lawrence’s level, earning praise for his efforts but falling short.

Defensively, Josh Allen proved to be a game-changer for the Jaguars, bagging an impressive 2.5 sacks. This milestone made him only the second player in his team’s history to reach 39.5 sacks, highlighting his prowess and contribution to the Jaguars’ formidable defense.

Throughout the game, the Texans encountered questionable play calling, making suboptimal decisions such as opting for deep throws on critical third-and-one and fourth-and-one downs. These choices raised eyebrows and added to the mounting frustration surrounding the team’s performance.

Furthermore, referee Clay Martin’s crew faced criticism for their questionable penalty calls and blatant missed holding calls, further aggravating an already intense match.

The Jaguars outshone the Texans in terms of total yards gained, amassing an impressive 445 yards in comparison to the Texans’ 352 yards. Their offensive prowess on the field contributed significantly to their victory and further highlighted the Texans’ defensive struggles.

As the Texans continue their winless streak in nail-biting finishes, their future in the AFC South looks increasingly uncertain. Fans eagerly await their next game, hoping for a much-needed turnaround to salvage the season.

