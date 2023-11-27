NASA Receives Laser-Beamed Message First Light from 10 Million Miles Away

NASA’s Psyche mission has achieved a significant milestone by successfully demonstrating the most distant use of laser communications. The Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration (DSOC), which is part of the Psyche mission, has been conducting its own mission during the initial two years of the journey.

DSOC aims to test the transmission and reception of data using an invisible near-infrared laser. This cutting-edge technology has the potential to send data at speeds 10 to 100 times faster than traditional radio wave systems. In a recent experiment, DSOC achieved “first light” by successfully sending and receiving data from nearly 10 million miles away, which is approximately 40 times farther than the distance between the moon and Earth.

This significant achievement brings NASA a step closer to establishing higher-data-rate communications that could support future missions to Mars and beyond. Laser communications technology has the potential to revolutionize the way NASA sends and receives data from deep space. It could enable the transmission of scientific information, high-definition imagery, and even streaming video from extremely far distances.

The initial test phase of DSOC will primarily focus on refining the laser’s pointing accuracy. While laser communications have been tested in space before, this marks the first time that laser communications have been successfully conducted across deep space. DSOC utilizes encoded laser photons to transmit test data, which can then be extracted by detector arrays on Earth.

However, there are still challenges that need to be overcome. Monitoring the travel time for laser messages across space, as the spacecraft moves and the Earth rotates, is one such challenge. Nonetheless, the success of DSOC brings about exciting possibilities for future space missions.

In the meantime, the Psyche spacecraft continues to make preparations for its primary mission, which involves studying a metal asteroid located in the outer part of the main asteroid belt. With the ongoing success of the Psyche mission and the groundbreaking advancements in laser communications, NASA is making significant strides in its exploration of deep space.