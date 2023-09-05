Asteroid the Size of 81 Bulldogs to Pass Earth on Wednesday – NASA – Press Stories

Title: “Upcoming Asteroids Pose Minimal Threat to Earth, Scientists Say”

Date: September 1, 2023

In an interesting celestial event, three asteroids are set to pass by Earth within the next week. While the news might cause some concern, experts assure us that there is no need to panic as these asteroids are not expected to cause severe damage.

On September 6th, an asteroid dubbed 2021 JA5, about the size of 81 bulldogs, will make its closest approach to our planet. With a diameter of approximately 31 meters, this space rock is unlikely to pose any significant threat to Earth’s safety.

But 2021 JA5 is not alone in its journey. Two other asteroids have their rendezvous with Earth scheduled on September 3rd. The first one, named 2023 QG, has an estimated diameter of up to 130 meters, making it considerably larger than 2021 JA5. However, scientists have calculated its trajectory, concluding that it will also safely pass by our planet without causing any harm.

The second asteroid zooming through on September 3rd is 2023 QH1, which measures around 39 meters in diameter. Like its counterparts, this space object is expected to cruise by Earth without making any significant impact.

These upcoming encounters come in the backdrop of recent incidents involving asteroids. In February 2023, a notable asteroid impact occurred near France, raising concerns about the potential threat they pose. However, scientists want to remind us that each asteroid is unique and causes for alarm must be assessed individually. In the case of 2021 JA5, there is no need for major concern.

Nonetheless, scientists are not complacent when it comes to our planet’s safety. They are continuously working on developing effective methods to mitigate potential asteroid impacts. One such approach being researched is kinetic deflection, which involves altering an asteroid’s path by colliding with a spacecraft or using other techniques.

Keeping Earth safe from potential asteroid collisions remains a priority for scientific researchers around the globe. As we marvel at the passing of these celestial visitors, it is crucial to remember that we are well-equipped to tackle any future threats that may come our way.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the beauty of these natural wonders as they gracefully pass by, leaving our planet unharmed and continuing to ignite our curiosity about the vast expanse of the universe.