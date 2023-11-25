Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Sets New TV Audience Record

NBC’s Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Breaks Records with Highest Ratings Ever

NBC’s annual telecast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade shattered previous records, drawing in a staggering 28.5 million viewers this year. This marks a six percent increase from last year’s viewership, making it the most-watched parade in its 97-year history.

Not only did the parade captivate a massive audience, but it also received a remarkable 7.2 rating in the coveted 18-49 age demographic. This represents a six percent increase from last year and solidifies the parade as the highest-rated entertainment program of the year in both categories across all broadcast and cable networks.

The achievement becomes even more remarkable when considering the recent decline in ratings for major live events. Despite this trend, NBC managed to deliver a holiday spectacle that resonated with millions of viewers and boosted ratings to new heights.

Expressing their delight and pride, NBC emphasized their commitment to bringing the best holiday programming to their audience. Year after year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a cherished tradition since its inception in 1924. It made its television debut in 1948 and NBC has been faithfully televising the event since 1953, solidifying their unrivaled association with the parade.

However, this year’s parade faced a brief interruption that made headlines. Pro-Palestinian protestors glued themselves to the pavement, forcing a temporary halt to the festivities. Despite this unfortunate incident, the parade managed to continue, spreading joy and holiday spirit to millions of families across the nation.

Following the parade, the National Dog Show aired, attracting a substantial viewership as well. With 11.9 million viewers and a 2.9 rating, the show saw increased ratings compared to previous years, further contributing to NBC’s successful holiday programming lineup.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade continues to be a beloved holiday tradition, uniting families and captivating audiences around the country. NBC’s record-breaking ratings reflect the enduring popularity of this iconic event, solidifying its position as the go-to destination for holiday entertainment.