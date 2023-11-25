Black Friday Deals for PS5 Games: Live at Best Buy, Starting from $10

Title: Best Buy Black Friday Sale: Huge Discounts on Console Games and More

Console game enthusiasts have long been faced with the rising prices of their favorite titles in recent years. Now, the base price for a console game stands at $70, up from the previous $60. However, with Black Friday just around the corner, gamers on a tight budget finally have a chance to indulge in their favorite pastime without breaking the bank.

Best Buy, one of the leading electronics retailers, has delighted gamers with its remarkable Black Friday sale on PS5 games. Prices have plummeted, with some games being sold for as low as $10. This enticing offer has sparked excitement among gaming enthusiasts, who couldn’t be happier to grab their favorite titles at such a steal.

Among the games available at discounted prices, sports lovers will find themselves drawn to the sale, with renowned titles like Madden NFL 24 and EA Sports FC 24 making an appearance. Furthermore, basketball fans can rejoice as the highly acclaimed NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition is also available at a reduced price, allowing them to step into the shoes of their favorite stars.

Adventure seekers and narrative game enthusiasts have not been left behind. Highly praised games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and God of War Ragnarök are also part of the Black Friday sale. These narratively-driven and open-world games offer players an immersive experience like no other, allowing them to lose themselves in captivating storylines and stunning graphics.

Star Wars fans, too, have a reason to celebrate, as Star Wars Jedi: Survival has made its way onto the sale’s list. With its exciting gameplay and attention to detail, this game is a must-have for any fan of the epic saga.

For those looking for even more options, the Best Buy Black Friday sale caters to a wide variety of gaming preferences. Titles such as Mortal Kombat 1, the Dead Space remake, and the hilariously absurd Goat Simulator 3 are also available at discounted prices, promising hours of entertainment for players of all tastes.

Readers and gaming enthusiasts are encouraged to explore all the games on offer during the Best Buy Black Friday sale. With such unbeatable prices, it would be a shame to miss out on any deals. Furthermore, it is advisable to keep an eye out for additional offers during the larger Best Buy Black Friday sale, ensuring that all your gaming needs are met without putting a dent in your pocket.

In a year that has brought challenges and uncertainties, the Best Buy Black Friday sale offers gamers an opportunity to indulge in their passion while staying within their budget. Don’t miss out on this chance to secure your favorite games at unprecedented prices!