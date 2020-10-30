Blair Witch and Ghostbusters video games are now free on the epic store • Eurogamer.net

Those looking for some scary treats to spice up this instant Halloween weekend would do well to point their fingers in the direction of the Epic Store, where The Blair Witch and Ghostbusters video games are currently free to download and keep.

Despite the completely opposite ends of the alarm scale, it was two happy collage offerings. Blair is a witchFor example, you’d like to move on to the more traditional horror debugging, taking the developer Blooper team’s unique brand of surreal, spatially impossible first-person horror and relocating deep into the Black Hills jungle of Burkitsville, Maryland.

The ensuing adventure of seeing former police officer Ellis Lynch – and his dog Bullet – in the hunt for the missing boy, if a random attempt, can be a fascinating, often effective.

This content is hosted on an external platform and will only be displayed if cookies are targeted. Please enable to view cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Lynch’s background is nowhere strong enough to attract attention, unfortunately, and the painfully enduring final threat threatens to undermine the whole experience, but Bluper’s beautifully atmospheric, chaotic jungle set-pieces capture the senses in an awkward, distracting distraction. And the Bullet is, of course, one of the best dogs in gaming.

Such as Ghostbusters, This is a fantastic old school third party action romp, which brings back the original group, Ghostbusters 3 for all intents and purposes.

This content is hosted on an external platform and will only be displayed if cookies are targeted. Please enable to view cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Bill Murray, Dan Ackroydin, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson all resurrect their movie characters once a year, – this remastered version is spruced from the 2009 original – packed with a vomit, stuffed with giant, and relentlessly imaginative, all of which are inevitably held around Manhattan Pack-desire-fulfillment bits nails.

Both games are free to add to your epic game store library right now, and will be in the UK until 4pm next Thursday, November 5th.