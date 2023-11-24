6 things to know about Cher ahead of the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade

Cher, the legendary “Goddess of Pop,” continues to prove that age is just a number as she reinvents herself and remains successful even at 77 years old. The iconic singer recently delighted fans with the release of her latest album, titled “Christmas,” which features exciting collaborations with renowned artists such as Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, and Cyndi Lauper.

Adding to her list of accomplishments, Cher will be headlining the highly anticipated 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fans can expect a captivating performance from the superstar, likely showcasing a song from her newly released Christmas album.

Cher’s career has been nothing short of remarkable, and she holds a rare distinction among entertainers. She is the only artist to have achieved a No. 1 single on the coveted Billboard chart in six consecutive decades. This remarkable feat solidifies her status as one of the greatest musical icons in history.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide, Cher is undeniably one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. Throughout her illustrious career, she has garnered numerous prestigious awards, including a Grammy, Emmy, Academy Award, and Golden Globe. Her exceptional talents have resonated with audiences around the globe, making Cher an enduring and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Although Cher’s touring days may be behind her, her farewell tour, which took place from 2002 to 2005, was a resounding success. In fact, it became the highest-grossing concert tour by a female artist at that time, further cementing Cher’s impact and influence in the world of music.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Cher has also left an indelible mark on the silver screen. She has appeared in 18 films throughout her career, with her most notable role being in the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning film “Moonstruck.”

Cher’s impact on the music industry is undeniable. Her hit single “Believe” skyrocketed to success and also became one of the first commercially used songs to feature the revolutionary technology, AutoTune. This groundbreaking achievement highlighted Cher’s ability to continuously push boundaries and remain at the forefront of musical innovation.

As Cher’s dedicated fans eagerly await her appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, their excitement is further fueled by the release of her highly-anticipated Christmas album. Cher’s ability to consistently captivate audiences and deliver memorable performances proves that she truly is an unrivaled force in the world of music.