Press Stories: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX Achieves Record-Breaking Third Starlink Satellites Launch in 4 Days

In a remarkable feat of efficiency, SpaceX successfully launched its third batch of Starlink satellites in just over four days. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral at 2:47 a.m. EST on Wednesday, marking the ninth fastest turnaround attempt for the launch facility.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday night, the mission, named Starlink 6-29, faced two delays before finally taking off. This launch follows the deployment of Starlink satellites on Saturday and Monday, making it the third set to be launched recently.

The Falcon 9 rocket was lifted upright at Space Launch Complex 40, but slightly later than usual. After igniting its nine Merlin 1D engines, the rocket headed southeast towards an orbit inclined 43 degrees to the Equator.

During the mission, the first stage of the rocket successfully separated from the second stage and landed on the drone ship named ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, the second stage engine fired for approximately six minutes to reach a parking orbit.

After coasting for about 45 minutes, the second stage engine reignited for a two-second burn to refine the orbit. SpaceX promptly confirmed the successful deployment of all 23 V2 Mini Starlink satellites through a social media post.

This launch marked SpaceX’s 87th orbital launch of the year, a testament to their exceptional capabilities and commitment to advancing space exploration. Additionally, it was the 276th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket to date.

The deployment of these Starlink satellites is a crucial step towards creating a satellite constellation that will provide global broadband coverage. With each successful launch, SpaceX moves closer to fulfilling its ambitious goal of connecting people around the world.

As SpaceX continues to break records and push the boundaries of space technology, their accomplishments serve as a reminder of the incredible strides being made in the field of space exploration. The successful deployment of the third set of Starlink satellites in just over four days is undoubtedly another milestone in SpaceX’s journey towards revolutionizing global internet connectivity.