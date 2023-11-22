ChatGPT Voice Now Available to All – Former OpenAI Exec Press Story

OpenAI’s revolutionary technology continues to captivate users as the former President and Chairman, Greg Brockman, announces the availability of ChatGPT Voice for all users. This new feature allows users to engage in spoken conversations with ChatGPT, enhancing the overall user experience.

The release of ChatGPT Voice comes at a time of turmoil within OpenAI, with ongoing changes in leadership. In fact, employees have even threatened to quit unless the board resigns and rehires Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. However, amidst the challenges, the new feature has been met with applause from some of the 750 employees at OpenAI. Roman Huet, Head of Developer Experience, expressed his support for the feature.

One of the standout features of ChatGPT Voice is the option to choose from five different voices, all of which have more human-like qualities compared to virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa. This shift from typing to speaking with ChatGPT is described as a seamless, smooth, and conversational experience.

Previously, ChatGPT Voice was only available to paid users. However, OpenAI has now made it free for all users to enjoy. The development of this feature was made possible by OpenAI’s voice technology, Whisper. This cutting-edge technology can generate extensive conversations from just a few seconds of a real person’s voice.

The release of ChatGPT Voice serves as a reminder of the innovative technology being produced by OpenAI, despite the company’s current challenges. It allows users to engage in more natural and lifelike conversations with AI, opening up new possibilities for various applications.

With OpenAI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology, users can expect more groundbreaking features in the future. The availability of ChatGPT Voice showcases OpenAI’s dedication to providing its users with the most immersive and advanced AI experiences possible.