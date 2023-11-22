Home Technology ChatGPT Voice Now Available to All – Former OpenAI Exec Press Story

ChatGPT Voice Now Available to All – Former OpenAI Exec Press Story

Nov 22, 2023 0 Comments

OpenAI’s revolutionary technology continues to captivate users as the former President and Chairman, Greg Brockman, announces the availability of ChatGPT Voice for all users. This new feature allows users to engage in spoken conversations with ChatGPT, enhancing the overall user experience.

The release of ChatGPT Voice comes at a time of turmoil within OpenAI, with ongoing changes in leadership. In fact, employees have even threatened to quit unless the board resigns and rehires Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. However, amidst the challenges, the new feature has been met with applause from some of the 750 employees at OpenAI. Roman Huet, Head of Developer Experience, expressed his support for the feature.

One of the standout features of ChatGPT Voice is the option to choose from five different voices, all of which have more human-like qualities compared to virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa. This shift from typing to speaking with ChatGPT is described as a seamless, smooth, and conversational experience.

Previously, ChatGPT Voice was only available to paid users. However, OpenAI has now made it free for all users to enjoy. The development of this feature was made possible by OpenAI’s voice technology, Whisper. This cutting-edge technology can generate extensive conversations from just a few seconds of a real person’s voice.

The release of ChatGPT Voice serves as a reminder of the innovative technology being produced by OpenAI, despite the company’s current challenges. It allows users to engage in more natural and lifelike conversations with AI, opening up new possibilities for various applications.

With OpenAI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology, users can expect more groundbreaking features in the future. The availability of ChatGPT Voice showcases OpenAI’s dedication to providing its users with the most immersive and advanced AI experiences possible.

See also  New devices could track employee movements to maintain social distance

You May Also Like

Early Access to Apple Black Friday Deals: AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and More – Press Stories

Enabling Copilot in Windows 10: A Step-By-Step Guide

Press Stories: Apples Pledge to Support RCS Messaging May Lead to the Demise of SMS

In-Depth Article: How Developers Dedicated Extra Hours to Expedite Modern Warfare III – Press Stories

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico City, Source Reveals

Redesigned TV app that mimics smartphone experience now available on Spotify

About the Author: Sarah Gracie

"Reader. Hardcore music fanatic. Hipster-friendly writer. Explorer. Tv practitioner."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *