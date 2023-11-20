Israeli Forces Make Advances in Gaza City; Benjamin Netanyahu Resists Ceasefire Calls

Title: Explore Exclusive Benefits of FT.com’s Trial Period and Flexible Subscription Plans

Leading news platform, FT.com, is revolutionizing the way users access news with its trial period offer. This trial period provides users with a unique opportunity to experience both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, ensuring they find the subscription plan that best suits their needs.

The Standard Digital package, included in the trial period, offers global news coverage, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions. It serves as a comprehensive source for those seeking a well-rounded view of current affairs. However, for those looking for an even deeper dive into business and finance, the Premium Digital package is the ideal choice.

Exclusive to the Premium Digital package is access to the highly acclaimed business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters with in-depth reporting on key business themes. Subscribers can stay ahead of the game by gaining insights and expert analysis on crucial industry trends and developments.

One of the major advantages of the FT.com trial period is its flexibility. Users can change their subscription plan as per their requirements by simply visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This feature ensures that users have the freedom to customize their experience and access the content that matters most to them.

If subscribers do not take any action at the end of the trial period, they will automatically be enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan, starting at $69 per month. However, users have the option to save on costs by altering their plan or choosing an annual payment option.

Furthermore, FT.com understands that priorities change, and users may desire a different subscription plan in the future. The platform allows users to downgrade to the Standard Digital package, which still offers a robust journalistic offering.

It’s important to note that any changes made during the trial period will be effective at the end. This means that users can enjoy full access for four weeks, regardless of whether they choose to downgrade or cancel the subscription.

FT.com’s trial period offers an excellent opportunity for users to explore its comprehensive news offerings and experience the difference between the Standard and Premium Digital packages. With flexible subscription plans and the ability to customize, FT.com ensures that every subscriber finds maximum value for their needs.