Meh $6.6M in Box Office Previews for The Marvels, Anticipating a Record Low MCU Opening – Hollywood Reporter

Title: “The Marvels” Preview Opens with Disappointing Numbers, Potentially Lowest MCU Opening Ever

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated film, “The Marvels,” had a lackluster start at the box office with Thursday evening previews generating only $6.6 million in ticket sales. This figure pales in comparison to its predecessor, “Captain Marvel,” which earned an impressive $20.7 million during its preview night in 2019.

As the 33rd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a sequel to the successful “Captain Marvel,” which grossed over $1.13 billion worldwide, expectations were initially high for “The Marvels.” However, revised estimates now project a disappointing opening weekend in the range of $47 million to $55 million. This falls far short of the earlier projections of $75 million to $80 million.

Despite the hope of a potential boost from school holidays surrounding Veterans Day, it appears that the anticipated audience turnout may not be enough to improve the film’s box office performance. The current record for the lowest domestic opening of any MCU film is held by 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” which debuted with $55.4 million.

Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, “The Marvels” is directed by Nia DaCosta, making her the first Black woman to helm a Marvel Studios production. However, the cast’s promotional efforts were hampered by the SAG-AFTRA strike, preventing any pre-release publicity. Now that the strike is over, Larson and her co-stars have been making appearances to connect with audiences and generate excitement.

“The Marvels” also faces the challenge of superhero fatigue, as DC’s “The Flash” experienced a disappointing box office performance earlier this summer. This saturation in the market may be impacting the film’s prospects.

On the international front, “The Marvels” is projected to open with approximately $60 million, a significant drop compared to “Captain Marvel’s” staggering $190 million international debut. This further adds to the concerns surrounding the film’s performance.

As fans eagerly await the full release of “The Marvels,” it remains to be seen whether the disappointing preview numbers will dampen its overall success. The film’s unique position within the MCU coupled with the star power and talent involved will undoubtedly continue to attract attention, but the opening weekend’s figures may foreshadow a challenging path ahead for this highly anticipated release.