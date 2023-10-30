Press Stories: Doctors Encourage Elderly Adults to Get Triple-Wammy of Covid, Flu, and RSV Vaccines this Winter

Title: Experts Urge Older Adults to Prioritize Triple Vaccination Regimen

Doctors are advising older adults to take advantage of the opportunity to receive three crucial vaccines this fall: the Covid-19 vaccine, the flu shot designed for seniors, and the all-new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Although a recent analysis conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed a slightly increased stroke risk among individuals aged over 85, experts assure that the risk is minimal and should not deter older adults from obtaining all three vaccines in one sitting.

The analysis discovered that there were approximately three strokes or stroke-like events for every 100,000 doses of both the Covid-19 and flu vaccines when administered together. Although statistically significant, health officials believe that the increased risk remains negligible compared to the potential stroke risks associated with either Covid-19 or influenza.

This year, adults aged 60 and older will have access to a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus for the first time. Nonetheless, the FDA’s analysis reported a 20 to 35 percent higher stroke risk among older adults who received the Moderna or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and the flu shot during the same visit, compared to those who only received the Covid vaccine.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet adopted a definitive stance on whether to administer all three shots together or space them out, experts concur that spacing them out by a week or two does not compromise their effectiveness. Doctors recommend discussing individual risk factors with healthcare providers and considering staggering vaccinations for those at higher risk for vascular events or with respiratory concerns.

Moreover, doctors emphasize that the overall risk of stroke associated with receiving all three vaccines remains minimal and should not discourage individuals from getting vaccinated. Recognizing that some individuals may prefer to exercise caution, healthcare professionals affirm that it is acceptable to space out the vaccinations for added peace of mind.

For those who have recently recovered from Covid-19, there may be residual immunity that potentially eliminates the necessity for immediate vaccination. Conversely, individuals frequently exposed to children may benefit from the additional protection offered by the RSV vaccine.

In conclusion, medical experts and authorities reiterate the significance of older adults receiving the essential triple vaccination regimen against Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. Though an FDA analysis uncovered a slightly heightened stroke risk, doctors stress that the risk remains minimal and should not dissuade individuals from prioritizing their health and receiving all three vaccines. As the CDC is yet to provide clear guidelines, discussing individual risk factors with healthcare providers is crucial in determining whether to receive the shots simultaneously or spaced out.