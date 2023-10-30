Impressive Gains of Snapdragon X Elite Benchmarks Surpass Leading CPUs

Press Stories Exclusive: Snapdragon X Elite Processor Takes on Intel, AMD, and Apple Flagship Processors in Single-Core Performance

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated Snapdragon X Elite processor has made jaws drop with its impressive single-core performance. Competing directly with the likes of Intel, AMD, and Apple flagship processors, the X Elite has left tech enthusiasts amazed.

In recent Geekbench 6.2 tests, both the 80 W and 23 W configurations of the Snapdragon X Elite outperformed the popular Intel Core i5-14600K in single-core performance. This unexpected feat has sent shockwaves through the tech industry, as Intel has long been considered a leader in this domain.

Not stopping at dethroning the Intel Core i5-14600K, the 80 W X Elite also managed to surpass the powerful Apple M2 Max by an impressive 10% in single-core performance. Meanwhile, the 23 W variant narrowly edged out Apple’s leading ARM chip, leaving Apple fans stunned and eager to know more about this remarkable processor.

But the surprises don’t end there. The highly acclaimed AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and the Core i9-13900H failed to keep up with the 80 W X Elite, lagging behind by a significant 12% in Geekbench 6.2 single-core tests. Clearly, Snapdragon is making its mark as a serious competitor in the world of processors.

Moving on to Cinebench 2024 single-core tests, the X Elite 80 W is on par with the renowned Core i9-14900K processor, proving its mettle in yet another aspect. Even the 23 W variant is not far behind, further solidifying the X Elite’s position as a true contender in the market.

What makes the Snapdragon X Elite stand out is its unique features. With 12 performance cores and a maximum dual-core boost of up to 4.3 GHz, this processor stands tall without any efficiency cores. It’s a powerhouse built to deliver extraordinary performance.

Shifting focus to multi-core performance, the X Elite demonstrates impressive capabilities. In Geekbench 6.2, the 80 W X Elite rivals the renowned Apple M2 Max in multi-core performance, while the 23 W variant closely follows suit. Even more astonishing is the fact that the 23 W variant outperforms more powerful processors like the Core i9-13900H and Ryzen 9 7940HS in multi-core tests.

The performance difference between the 80 W and 23 W X Elite processors is around 8% in Geekbench 6.2 multi-core tests and reaches an astounding 22% in Cinebench 2024 multi-core tests. This significant difference further showcases the range of capabilities offered by the X Elite series.

To put it into perspective, the 23 W X Elite boasts a 4% lead over the Ryzen 7 7840HS and a staggering 37% lead over the Core i7-13620H. Meanwhile, the 80 W X Elite can reach an astonishing lead as high as 77% over its competitors.

With these groundbreaking results, the Snapdragon X Elite processor has emerged as a formidable player in the market, shaking up the competition and leaving tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its official release. Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the world of processors as Snapdragon continues to push boundaries and redefine performance standards.