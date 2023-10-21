Tropical Parasite Transmitted by Sand Fly Bite Causes Skin Infections in the US

Title: Leishmaniasis: The Growing Concern of Sand Fly-Borne Disease in the United States

In recent years, an alarming rise in cases of leishmaniasis, a potentially disfiguring and fatal infectious disease, has been detected in the United States. Experts are pointing fingers at sand flies, tiny tan insects commonly found in warm, rural, and forested areas, as the primary carriers of the disease-causing parasite.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta has confirmed the presence of leishmaniasis in tissue samples from patients who have never traveled outside the United States. This discovery indicates that the disease has taken root within the country’s borders, raising concerns among healthcare professionals and the general public.

Leishmaniasis typically manifests as skin infections, initially appearing as small bumps that transform into painful and ulcerous sores after a sand fly bite. These sores can be particularly disfiguring when they occur on the face. However, the disease can also infiltrate internal organs, resulting in life-threatening visceral leishmaniasis.

While Texas is the only state in the United States that currently requires doctors to report leishmaniasis cases, cases of locally acquired infections have been reported in southeast Oklahoma. These sand flies, known to carry the leishmaniasis-causing parasite, are predominantly found in the southern and southwestern states. Concerningly, the range of these flies has been expanding due to the adverse effects of climate change.

A recent analysis conducted by researchers at the CDC revealed that nearly 94% of individuals infected with leishmaniasis (who had not traveled abroad) carried the Leishmania mexicana parasite. It is believed that rats act as reservoirs for the parasite, which is then transmitted to humans when sand flies bite infected rats and subsequently bite humans.

To mitigate the risk of sand fly bites, experts recommend taking precautions such as using bug sprays containing DEET and treating camping equipment and clothing with permethrin. Additionally, any new skin sore that develops a few days after a bug bite and fails to heal should be examined by a doctor. It is crucial to report recent outdoor activities, especially if they occurred at night.

Treatment for leishmaniasis typically involves a month-long course of medications such as amphotericin B. However, awareness of this potentially debilitating disease remains low among both doctors and the general population in the United States.

As the spread of leishmaniasis becomes a growing concern, experts urge greater awareness and vigilance among medical professionals and the public. Efforts to educate and inform about the risks, prevention methods, and timely diagnosis of leishmaniasis will be crucial in combating its further spread within the United States.