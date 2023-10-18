Adults diagnosed with ADHD could face higher risk of dementia

New Study Reveals Adults Diagnosed With ADHD May Have Higher Risk of Dementia

A new study conducted by researchers has found that adults diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) may have a significantly higher risk of developing dementia later in life. The study, which examined the medical records of more than 100,000 individuals, showed that those with ADHD had nearly three times the risk of being diagnosed with dementia compared to those without ADHD.

While the study does not establish a cause-and-effect relationship between ADHD and dementia, it does shed light on the need for further investigation into the potential connection. The findings suggest that the processes involved in adult ADHD might impair the brain’s ability to compensate for later processes like neurodegeneration or decreased blood flow in the brain.

To conduct the study, the researchers analyzed electronic health records from an Israeli healthcare organization. They specifically excluded individuals with existing diagnoses of ADHD or dementia to ensure accurate results. After adjusting for factors such as age, sex, socioeconomic status, and health conditions, the team discovered that those diagnosed with adult ADHD had a 2.77 times greater risk of developing dementia.

In addition, the study indicated that ADHD medication might have an impact on the risk of dementia. However, further research is needed to delve deeper into this relationship and determine causality.

It’s important to note that the study solely focuses on adults with ADHD and does not extend to childhood ADHD. Therefore, more research is necessary to establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship.

The findings from this study underscore the need for greater recognition and understanding of ADHD and its potential secondary effects. Experts stress the importance of not alarming individuals with ADHD, as further research is required to confirm the link and explore potential mitigation strategies.

The researchers emphasize that this study serves as a wake-up call to the medical community, urging them to invest more resources into investigating the potential connection between ADHD and dementia. With a better understanding of this link, medical professionals can develop effective strategies for prevention and treatment, further improving the healthcare outcomes of individuals with ADHD.