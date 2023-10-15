Slight Boost Announced for 2024 Social Security Checks

Title: Seniors Receives Modest Social Security Boost, but Some Fear It May Not Be Enough

Millions of seniors across the country will wake up to a 3.2% increase in their monthly social security checks starting this Thursday, providing some relief to retirees who have been grappling with rising costs. However, for many, including Suzanne Mencer, a 70-year-old retiree, this modest boost may still not be sufficient to maintain an independent lifestyle.

Despite a historic 8.7% increase in social security payments scheduled for 2023, retirees have found themselves struggling to make ends meet due to relentless inflation. Mencer, who currently works full-time, believes that the inadequacy of her social security check will keep her from ever retiring. She is not alone in her concerns.

The Social Security Administration, responsible for delivering monthly checks to nearly 50 million retired Americans, reported an average payment of $1,848 for 2023. However, many seniors argue that the constantly rising cost of living consistently outpaces their fixed income, leaving them financially strained, even after dedicating decades to their careers.

Experts, too, express apprehension about the ability of the modest increase to keep up with future price hikes. Wake Forest Finance Professor Ajay Patel warns that with potential inflation spikes looming, the newly announced boost may fall short yet again in covering future expenses.

In response to the challenging financial circumstances, some retirees have undertaken additional employment to supplement their social security income. The pursuit of part-time jobs has become a rather common practice as seniors strive to bridge the financial gap between their fixed income and ever-rising living costs.

Seniors eagerly await the arrival of the increased payments, expected to be reflected in their checks by the end of December. The extra income, though modest, is regarded as a glimmer of hope in an ongoing struggle for many retirees who are grappling with an increasingly precarious financial situation.

As the country continues to grapple with economic uncertainties and the impact of inflation, seniors across America are left hoping that future measures will provide more substantial relief to safeguard their financial well-being in retirement.