Live Updates on Russias War in Ukraine: Press Stories

Title: Russian ships continue attacks on Ukraine amidst alleged death of Russian Admiral

Russian ships are reportedly still launching attacks on Ukraine, despite the alleged death of the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, has stated that these attacks are being launched “by inertia,” indicating a lack of control from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pletenchuk further claimed that Putin relies on his admirals to manage operations at sea, but they can keep certain information from him. This lack of transparency and control could be a significant concern for the Russian navy.

Just days ago, Ukrainian authorities claimed that Adm. Viktor Sokolov and 33 other officers were killed in a devastating attack in Sevastopol. Sokolov, who managed the fleet and had a core team of managers, played a crucial role in the operations of the Russian navy. His loss raises concerns about possible control and operational issues within the fleet.

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have stated that Sokolov was killed in a strike on the headquarters in Sevastopol, marking a significant attack on Crimea by Ukrainian forces. However, these claims by Ukraine have yet to be independently confirmed.

CNN has reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment on these allegations, but no response has been received thus far.

The ongoing attacks from Russian ships on Ukrainian targets, despite the alleged death of the fleet’s commander, underscores the volatile and tense situation in the region. The lack of control and communication within the Russian navy raises concerns about the potential consequences of such attacks, both for the Russian military and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Press Stories will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.