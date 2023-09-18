Israeli forces assault on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Title: Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound on Last Day of Rosh Hashanah, Palestinian Worshippers Harassed

Date: [Insert Date]

Word Count: 386

Several dozens of Israeli settlers, backed by Israeli occupation forces, made a provocative incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the last day of Rosh Hashanah, leading to clashes with Palestinian worshippers. In an attempt to celebrate the Jewish holiday, Israeli forces attacked Palestinian worshippers at Bab as-Silsila, one of the main entrances to the holy site.

To ensure the safety of the settlers, tight security measures were put in place, resulting in the expulsion of worshippers from the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Additionally, Israeli forces escalated their presence around the compound, denying access to any Palestinians below the age of 50.

Under the protection of Israeli troops, hundreds of ultranationalist Israelis managed to breach the Al-Aqsa courtyard through the Morocco Gate. This incident followed calls from Israeli settler groups for unrestricted access to the compound during Rosh Hashanah festivities.

Meanwhile, Muslim worshippers gathered at the site to protest against the harassment and intrusions by Israeli settlers. Tensions rose when three elderly worshippers objected to an Israeli settler blowing a horn at the entrance of the holy site, resulting in physical assaults by Israeli forces.

The clashes further intensified as two men were arrested within the compound and taken to an unknown destination. As a result, video footage of the settlers touring the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard began circulating on social media platforms, drawing international attention to the incident.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is one of the most significant religious sites for Muslims and is located in East Jerusalem, which has been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 war. Such incidents of Israeli settlers storming the compound have been frequent, leading to rising tensions between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

This recent attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during Rosh Hashanah not only violates the sanctity of the holy site, but also fuels the longstanding conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians. In response, various human rights organizations have condemned the Israeli forces’ aggression and called for the protection and preservation of religious sites.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this violation of religious freedom and the continued aggression against Palestinians in their own land. The recurring clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound serve as a stark reminder of the deep-rooted issues that plague the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.